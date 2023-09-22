Pierce Transit Hosts Open Houses, Drop-in Events for Recovery Plan Input – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit has launched its Bus System Recovery Plan to strategically increase transit service. The Recovery Plan will help Pierce Transit better understand customers’ current needs and how to bounce back from the impacts of COVID, including recommendations for service options that can help improve mobility for all residents, current riders, and future riders.

Pierce Transit, like all transit agencies nationally, has been deeply impacted by the pandemic. Beginning in March 2020, Pierce Transit made service adjustments to ensure those relying on transit service could get where they needed to go, including essential workers providing health care and other critical services. Other reductions in service were made due to staffing shortages that have persisted beyond the pandemic.

Many things have changed over the past three years, including people’s travel patterns and transportation needs, and Pierce Transit is seeking to reallocate resources to where the public needs them most. The agency invites Pierce Transit riders and the community at large to voice their priorities for the future of local transit by attending an in-person or virtual open house or drop-in opportunity. Event details and Zoom links can be found at www.piercetransit.org/ServiceRecoveryPlan/.

Public Involvement & Outreach Events

Sat., Sept. 23: Open House at Puyallup Public Library (324 S. Meridian, Puyallup 98371) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 27: Virtual Town Hall & Presentation – Noon to 1p.m.

Wed., Sept. 27: Drop-In Opportunity – Tacoma Mall Transit Center – 2 to 4 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 3: Open House at Asia Pacific Cultural Center (3513 Portland Avenue E, Tacoma 98404) – 5 to 7 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 4: Drop-In Opportunity – Lakewood Transit Center – 1 to 3 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 5: Virtual Town Hall & Presentation – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

At these events, participants will:

Learn about the Recovery Plan and what we heard from the community during the online survey period

Review two scenario options for improved transit service in Pierce County

Provide feedback on your preferred scenario, your top priority for what to implement first, and other details

Learn about the next steps of the Plan and how to stay connected

Public input will be consolidated and a draft plan will go to the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners on Nov. 13. A public hearing will also be held at that meeting. The final version will be voted upon at the December Board meeting, with initial changes taking effect at Pierce Transit’s March 31 service change.

Pierce Transit has been serving the people of Pierce County with local transit services since 1980. In 2022, Pierce Transit provided about 5.5 million rides to people who used the service for everything from getting to jobs and school, to accessing health care.

For information on services provided by Pierce Transit, visit www.PierceTransit.org.