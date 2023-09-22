 Local Animal Shelter Waives Rabbit Adoption Fees on Sept. 23rd – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Local Animal Shelter Waives Rabbit Adoption Fees on Sept. 23rd

· · Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

To boost adoptions and celebrate National Bunny Day, adoption fees for all rabbits will be waived on Saturday, September 23 at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The shelter currently has several adoptable rabbits with more expected to become available in time for the one-day event. The remaining eight rabbits from the rabbit confiscation that were brought to the shelter in February are also available for adoption.

Adoptable rabbits and critters can be viewed on the shelter’s website at:
www.thehumanesociety.org/adoptable-pet-category/critters.

The rabbits vary in age, size, and personalities. All adoptable rabbits have received a wellness exam by shelter staff and come with post adoption pet care counseling.

Anyone interested in adopting a rabbit can find an adoption application on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt/how-to-adopt.

Not looking to adopt? The shelter is always looking for fosters to provide rabbits and other shelter pets with a temporary home. More information about fostering can be found at: thehumanesociety.org/getinvolved/foster.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *