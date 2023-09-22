Local Animal Shelter Waives Rabbit Adoption Fees on Sept. 23rd – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

To boost adoptions and celebrate National Bunny Day, adoption fees for all rabbits will be waived on Saturday, September 23 at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The shelter currently has several adoptable rabbits with more expected to become available in time for the one-day event. The remaining eight rabbits from the rabbit confiscation that were brought to the shelter in February are also available for adoption.

Adoptable rabbits and critters can be viewed on the shelter’s website at:

www.thehumanesociety.org/adoptable-pet-category/critters.

The rabbits vary in age, size, and personalities. All adoptable rabbits have received a wellness exam by shelter staff and come with post adoption pet care counseling.

Anyone interested in adopting a rabbit can find an adoption application on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt/how-to-adopt.

Not looking to adopt? The shelter is always looking for fosters to provide rabbits and other shelter pets with a temporary home. More information about fostering can be found at: thehumanesociety.org/getinvolved/foster.