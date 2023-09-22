Grab Coffee with a Cop – The Suburban Times

Make some time on Wednesday, Oct. 4 to stop by the Starbucks in the Green Firs Towne Center (3904 Bridgeport Way W.) to have some Coffee with a Cop.

Members of the U.P. Police Department, including Chief Pat Burke, will be serving samples and catching up with members of the community from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a great way to introduce yourself to your public safety team while enjoying casual conversation.

Coffee with a Cop is a national effort that launched in 2016 and is held annually on the first Wednesday in October. The goal is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by fostering positive connections and interactions. Be sure to take advantage of this opportunity by stopping by to say hello.