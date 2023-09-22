Experience the Richness of Korean Culture at Two Spectacular ChuSeok Festivals – The Suburban Times

1. September 23, 2023 – The 7th Annual APCC Korean ChuSeok Festival

Asia Pacific Cultural Center Gardens, 4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, 98409

2. September 30, 2023 – The 3rd Annual APCC Korean ChuSeok Festival in Gig Harbor

Skansie Brothers Park and Netshed – 3211 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Get ready for two incredible days of cultural immersion and celebration as we invite you to join us for the ChuSeok Festival, a traditional Korean holiday, at two stunning locations in the Pacific Northwest. These events are absolutely free and designed for the entire family to enjoy.

What Awaits You at the Festivals:

Traditional Korean Wedding: Step back in time and witness the elegance of a traditional Korean wedding ceremony. Admire the beautifully adorned hanboks and the meaningful rituals that unite two souls in matrimony.

Korean Poem Sijo Winners’ Readings: Immerse yourself in the world of Korean literature as the talented winners of the Sijo poetry competition bring their verses to life. Experience the beauty and depth of Korean poetry.

ChuSeok Rice-Cake Making and Tasting: Engage in the timeless tradition of crafting and savoring ChuSeok rice cakes. Learn the art of making these delectable treats and delight your taste buds with their unique flavors.

K-Beauty Know-How: Uncover the secrets of K-Beauty with expert insights and tips. Discover the skincare and makeup techniques that have made Korean beauty famous worldwide.

Face Painting with Korean Motifs: Let your creativity shine as you get your face painted with traditional Korean motifs. Choose from a variety of designs that showcase the rich cultural heritage of Korea.

Traditional Performances on Stage: Be enchanted by captivating performances that showcase the grace and talent of Korean artists. Enjoy traditional dances, mesmerizing music, and thrilling martial arts displays.

Lotus Lantern-Making: Create your own lotus lantern, a symbol of enlightenment and purity in Korean culture. Participate in this hands-on activity and take home a beautiful piece of art while learning about its cultural significance.

Your Name in Korean Calligraphy: Have your name expertly rendered in stunning Korean calligraphy by skilled artists. Receive a unique keepsake that represents your connection to Korean culture.

Traditional Korean Foods for Purchase: Satisfy your appetite with an array of mouthwatering traditional Korean dishes available for purchase. From savory bulgogi to flavorful bibimbap, our festivals promise a culinary journey like no other.

These two ChuSeok Festivals are a perfect opportunity to celebrate the vibrant heritage of Korea, surrounded by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Whether you’re drawn to the delicious food, mesmerizing performances, or the chance to participate in traditional activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Mark your calendars for these unforgettable days of cultural immersion and celebration. We look forward to welcoming you to the Asia Pacific Cultural Center Gardens on September 23, 2023, in Tacoma and to Skansie Brothers Park and Netshed in Gig Harbor on September 30, 2023, for an experience that will deepen your appreciation for Korean culture and traditions. See you there!