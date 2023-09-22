 25 CPSD Students Explore a Possible Future at West Point Academy – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

25 CPSD Students Explore a Possible Future at West Point Academy

· · Leave a Comment ·

Clover Park School District (CPSD) partnered with the Office of Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland to host a presentation by West Point Academy for students of color from around the area to learn more about a possible military career after high school. 

Of the 28 students who attended the presentation, 25 were from CPSD high schools.

Captain Thierno Kane shared information about the program, eligibility and application process. The presentation also provided students who have begun the application process to West Point the opportunity to interview with West Point representatives and potentially receive a Letter of Assurance guaranteeing admission. 

“Providing these kinds of opportunities to our students expands their horizons and positions them for the best future possible,” said Superintendent Ron Banner. “We were grateful to partner with West Point Academy and Congressman Strickland on this event.”  

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tacoma Community College

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *