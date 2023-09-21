Youth Seats Open on Six Committees, Boards, and Commission – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma City Council is seeking youth applicants to fill positions on the following six Committees, Boards, and Commissions:

Community’s Police Advisory Committee

Human Services Commission

Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities

Sustainable Tacoma Commission

Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs

Human Rights Commission

Each youth seat is a full voting member of the Committee, Board, or Commission to which they are appointed. Youth members serve one term that follows the school year.

Qualified applicants will be residents of Tacoma, not hold any other elective public office, be 16 to 18 years old, and have a desire to serve their community and the City of Tacoma.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its Committees, Boards, and Commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information about the City’s Committees, Boards, and Commissions is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Sunday, October 15, 2023. Application details are available at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents can be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.