Cheering on the Seahawks this fall? Take Sounder to Lumen Field! We’ve released our special event Sounder schedule for Seahawks games:

Sept. 24: Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers

Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers Oct. 22: Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Oct. 29: Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns

See the full schedule of game trains here.