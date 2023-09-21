Raising Walls – The Suburban Times

Habitat for Humanity announcement.

Walls are going up! Since our last newsletter, Tacoma Habitat celebrated two wall-raisings: one in Tillicum at our American Lake Townhomes development and the other in Gig Harbor at our Canterwood neighborhood.

In Tillicum, the first walls were raised at the Dr. Claudia Thomas Legacy Houses—two units sponsored in honor of the late Dr. Thomas, and her contributions to the City of Lakewood and its people. Organizers Andi Gernon and Ellie Wilson were on hand for the festivities on August 26, along with Dr. Thomas’ daughter Lisa Boyd and her husband David, and other supporters of the fundraising campaign. Lending the muscle was a volunteer team from Tacoma Public Utilities, including CEO Jackie Flowers. Read more on our blog.

Across the Narrows, construction at our Canterwood project has been ongoing, using the innovative and sustainable practice of ICF framing. Three homes make up this project, one of which—the 2023 Building on Faith home— is lovingly sponsored by Chapel Hill Church. On September 9, volunteers from Chapel Hill, including Pastor Mark Toone and future homeowner Kris, raised the first wood walls. Read more on our blog.