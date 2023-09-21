 PSE and PSE Foundation take action during Hunger Action Month – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

PSE and PSE Foundation take action during Hunger Action Month

· Leave a Comment ·

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and Puget Sound Energy Foundation are doing their part to help tackle hunger during Hunger Action Month this September. They are joining the fight to make sure no one goes hungry by donating funds to 49 organizations throughout its service area. The nonprofits span across 14 counties within the state from large distribution centers to hyper-local neighborhood food pantries.

The annual campaign in September is designed to raise awareness of hunger in the United States and to combat poverty, inequity, and injustice so hunger can end for good.

“Taking action in the communities we serve is living out our company’s value of doing what’s right,” said Kim Collier, vice president, chief human resources officer of PSE and president of PSE Foundation. “This is just another example of PSE and the PSE Foundation’s joint efforts to provide support in our communities.”

As part of Hunger Action Month, PSE employees also have the opportunity to help combat hunger, by making a monetary donation that will be matched dollar for dollar by the PSE Foundation. Employees are also participating in food drives at various locations with local beneficiaries and some are donating their time and talent by volunteering at Food Lifeline or their local food pantry with additional PSE Foundation matching funds.

The PSE Foundation is a nonprofit organization that operates independently of Puget Sound Energy.

Nonprofit organizations that received funding from PSE and PSE Foundation are listed A-Z within each county below.

PierceBonney Lake Food bank
PierceEmergency Food Network
PierceMaking a Difference Foundation (Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank)
PierceNourish Pierce County
PiercePuyallup Food Bank
PierceSumner Community Food Bank

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakewood Playhouse - 85th Season

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *