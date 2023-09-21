 Lakewood Playhouse Kicks Off its 85th Season – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse Kicks Off its 85th Season

Lakewood Playhouse announcement.

Lakewood Playhouse is brimming with anticipation as we prepare to launch “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)[revised]” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, & Jess Winfield this Friday, September 22. Get ready for an evening filled with hearty laughter, thrilling action, and the undeniable satisfaction of being able to claim an evening of culture – because, after all, it does technically mention Shakespeare. A lot. Help kick-off Lakewood Playhouse’s 85th season and be part of the mission to build community through theater. 

For tickets call 253-588-0042 or visit lakewoodplayhouse.org

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)[REVISED]

***Sept 22-Oct 8 Pay What You Can 9/28***

Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 pm, Sundays 2:00 pm, Pay What You Can 7:30 pm

Season Tickets & Flex Passes are still available.

