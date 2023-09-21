 Farrell’s Mark Park Work Party, Sept. 24 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Farrell’s Mark Park Work Party, Sept. 24

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

With cooler temperatures and fall almost here, it is a great time for another volunteer work party.

Seventy-three of the 75 trees we planted at the entrance to Farrell’s Marsh Park in November 2022 have survived this long, dry season thanks to Alex Chaney who periodically watered them. The cages have protected them from being snacks for the deer. However, weeds never take days off and have as expected encroached on the trees.

Please join us this Sunday, 24 September, from 1 to 3 PM at the Chambers St entrance to Farrell’s Marsh Park to remove any plants other than trees within the protective cages (small hands are an asset) and other surrounding invasive plants, mostly blackberries. Bring clippers and shovels if you have them. Extra tools will be on hand. Gloves and long sleeves are recommended.

Light refreshments will be available.

Questions? Nancy Henderson, 253-584-7284, nehenders@comcast.net

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *