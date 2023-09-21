Beer Label Contest Celebrates Pets and Supports Animals in Need – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has partnered with E9 Brewing Co. to launch a unique brew and a one-of-a-kind beer label contest.

Anyone can participate in the Make Hoppy Happen Beer Label Contest and be entered for the chance to have their pet’s face on a limited-release E9 Brewing Co. beer.

Participants can enter the contest by submitting their pet’s picture by Sept. 25 at 12:00 p.m. and start voting with friends and family.

The dog and cat with the most votes will be featured on E9’s Make Hoppy Happen beer label and will receive a prize basket featuring a $50 E9 Brewing Co. gift card, merch, and other pet swag.

The second-place dog and cat will also receive a prize basket with a $25 E9 gift card, merch, and pet swag.

Each entry and vote donation go towards helping homeless, neglected, and abandoned pets being cared for at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

To submit a pet’s photo, vote, and learn more about the contest, visit: www.gogophotocontest.com/tacomahumane