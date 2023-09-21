 Adult Pickleball League – The Suburban Times

Adult Pickleball League

Registration Information

  • August 14: Open Registration
  • September 28th: Last Day to Register and Turn in Schedule Requests
  • Only need 1 person on your team to register the whole team (1 Registration = 2-3 player team)

League Information

  • This league is self-officiated
  • Games start in October and run through early November
  • Teams must have 2 players (Max of 3)
  • All participants must be 18 years or older

Divisions of Play (All divisions are doubles)

  • Coed — At least 1 male and 1 female participant (3 player max)
  • Open — Any combination of male and female participants (3 player max)

Rules

Roster/Waiver

Disclaimer

