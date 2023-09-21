Adult Pickleball League – The Suburban Times

Registration Information
- August 14: Open Registration
- September 28th: Last Day to Register and Turn in Schedule Requests
- Only need 1 person on your team to register the whole team (1 Registration = 2-3 player team)
League Information
- This league is self-officiated
- Games start in October and run through early November
- Teams must have 2 players (Max of 3)
- All participants must be 18 years or older
Divisions of Play (All divisions are doubles)
- Coed — At least 1 male and 1 female participant (3 player max)
- Open — Any combination of male and female participants (3 player max)
Rules
- Adult Pickleball Rules
- Rules will follow traditional USA Pickleball Rules except for when stated
Roster/Waiver
- Roster Waiver Form
- Rosters must be submitted prior to your first game
