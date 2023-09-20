Violin & Percussion in Slav Hall Oct 10 – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Violinist Maria Sampen and percussionist James Doyle will perform duos and solo pieces for us. Join us in Slavonian Hall for this amazing and unusual pairing of instruments performed by the region’s best. Free and all ages welcome!

We are happy to be sponsored by Tacoma Creates, Tacoma City Events, Slavonian American Benevolent Society, Tacoma Sister Cities, and Old Town Business & Professional Association and many businesses and neighbors. Thank you all!

Time: 7:00 to 8:30pm on Tuesday 10/10 at Slavonian Hall, 2306 N 30th St

Cost: Free

All ages welcome

Details of the program and more information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/