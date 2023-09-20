 Violin & Percussion in Slav Hall Oct 10 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Violin & Percussion in Slav Hall Oct 10

· Leave a Comment ·

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Violinist Maria Sampen and percussionist James Doyle will perform duos and solo pieces for us. Join us in Slavonian Hall for this amazing and unusual pairing of instruments performed by the region’s best. Free and all ages welcome!

We are happy to be sponsored by Tacoma Creates, Tacoma City Events, Slavonian American Benevolent Society, Tacoma Sister Cities, and Old Town Business & Professional Association and many businesses and neighbors. Thank you all!

Time: 7:00 to 8:30pm on Tuesday 10/10 at Slavonian Hall, 2306 N 30th St

Cost: Free

All ages welcome

Details of the program and more information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *