Lakewold Gardens hosts All Hallows’ Eve: Poe’s Garden of Shadows – The Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens hosts All Hallows’ Eve: Poe’s Garden of Shadows

Submitted by Lakewold Gardens.

Get into the Halloween spirit at Lakewold Gardens with scary-fun activities for all ages . . . if you dare! Witness the elusive Gravelly Lake Monster’s nightly appearance; search for ravens in the garden scavenger hunt; heed the words of Edgar Allen Poe as actors present short dramatizations of some of his most spine-tingling tales (Fridays & Saturdays only); enjoy a haunting candlelight concert or a classic monster movie; make a fun or frightening origami bats; shop for spooktacular seasonal keepsakes in the gift shop; and more!

Fridays-Sundays, October 20-29, 6-9pm

Tickets: $20 General | $16 Students, Seniors and Military | $10 for youth ages 5-17 (5 and under free)

Learn more link: https://lakewoldgardens.org/annual-festivals/all-hallows/

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-hallows-eve-eerie-enchantments-poes-garden-of-shadows-tickets-718606349937

Lakewold Gardens is located at 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499

