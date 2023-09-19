Obituary Notices – September 19, 2023 – The Suburban Times

Mountain View Funeral Home: Barbara D. Whitley.
Powers Funeral Home: Juhi Bhatia; Mary Martha Strous; Linda Marie Harlow; Zoann Elizabeth Chase-Billing.
Scanlin Cremation & Burial: Evelyn Ruth (Keller) Brose.
· Leave a Comment ·
Mountain View Funeral Home: Barbara D. Whitley.
Powers Funeral Home: Juhi Bhatia; Mary Martha Strous; Linda Marie Harlow; Zoann Elizabeth Chase-Billing.
Scanlin Cremation & Burial: Evelyn Ruth (Keller) Brose.
The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Leave a Reply