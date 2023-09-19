 Lakewood United: Homeless and Foster Care Students in CPSD – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United: Homeless and Foster Care Students in CPSD

Jesus Villegas Rivera – Support Specialist CPSD/CPTC will address the Lakewood United General Meeting on Sept. 20 (6:00-7:30 pm) at Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom Campus, Olympic Bldg., Room 102. The public is invited.

Homeless & Foster Care Students in CPSD:

  • The Numbers
  • The Barriers
  • School Supports:
  • McKinney-Vento Program
  • Community Supports
  • Ways to make a difference

Attention:

  • All meetings and events will also be on Zoom. Please email your request to: LakewoodUnited@gmail.com no later than the Sept 20th, 2023 and a link will be sent to you. Zoom will be muted to all.
  • Maps of meeting locations and updates will be on our website: https://lakewoodunited.org/
  • Lakewood United’s 2023 Board “Thanks You” for your support! 

