Lakewood United: Homeless and Foster Care Students in CPSD – The Suburban Times

Jesus Villegas Rivera – Support Specialist CPSD/CPTC will address the Lakewood United General Meeting on Sept. 20 (6:00-7:30 pm) at Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom Campus, Olympic Bldg., Room 102. The public is invited.
Homeless & Foster Care Students in CPSD:
- The Numbers
- The Barriers
- School Supports:
- McKinney-Vento Program
- Community Supports
- Ways to make a difference
Attention:
- All meetings and events will also be on Zoom. Please email your request to: LakewoodUnited@gmail.com no later than the Sept 20th, 2023 and a link will be sent to you. Zoom will be muted to all.
- Maps of meeting locations and updates will be on our website: https://lakewoodunited.org/
- Lakewood United’s 2023 Board “Thanks You” for your support!
