DuPont to host Fall Famers Market – The Suburban Times

The City of DuPont Parks and Recreation Department invites you to attend the 2023 DuPont Fall Farmers Market. This year’s fall market is scheduled for Sunday, September 24, from 12-4 p.m. at Clocktower Park. Our fall market will feature quality vendors selling an array of items, including local fresh produce, honey, flowers, and much more.

Local artists will also be on site. Perfect for early Christmas shopping! There will be an assortment of food options, from food trucks to tasty treats like cake pops and funnel cakes. DuPont Parks & Recreation will be kicking off its annual auction at the Fall Farmers Market under the big, white tent. Adult marketgoers will have the opportunity to preview and bid on auction baskets of all varieties!

Other activities at our fall market will include free face painting for kids, scarecrow decorating, arts and crafts, and live music! There is truly something for everyone!