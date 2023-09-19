Applicants Sought for the Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill nine positions on the Equity in Contracting (EIC) Advisory Committee:

Council Districts (five positions): One community member from each of the Council Districts

Contractor Representatives (three positions): Small Business Enterprise, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, and Union Signatory Firm

Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) Service Area Representatives (one position): Recommended by the Tacoma Public Utility Board

The EIC Advisory Committee is an advisory panel to staff as it pertains to the City’s EIC policy. The Committee is responsible for monitoring compliance with all provisions and regulations of Tacoma Municipal Code Chapter 1.07, promoting awareness of the EIC program, and providing advice to the EIC program manager on overall EIC program performance effectiveness. The EIC advisory committee is not involved in procurement decisions or administration of the program.

Qualified applicants will be residents of Tacoma or TPU’s service area, not hold any other elected

public office, or be an immediate family member of a City of Tacoma employee.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its Committees, Boards and Commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the EIC Committee is available here.

The appointed applicant is required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records

Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of

being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Application details are available at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, please contact Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.