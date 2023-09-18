Work on ‘Links to Opportunity’ Sidewalk and Streetscape Upgrades Has Started in Hilltop Business District – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Work on sidewalk and streetscape upgrades in the Hilltop has started. Leading this phase of the “Links to Opportunity” Streetscape Project, the City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department will bring:

Existing pedestrian pathways up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act

Streetscape features to include more vibrant colors and designs, as well as other decorative elements selected through a community-driven process

Improved pedestrian lighting, street furniture, bicycle racks and corrals, and a bicycle repair station

Additional street trees and landscaping

“The Hilltop Business District will leverage improvements through Links to Opportunity, so businesses and community members thrive,” said Hilltop Business District Association President David Combs. “We look forward to our continued partnership with the City as the Hilltop develops in a way that honors its historic and cultural roots.”



When complete in the summer of 2025, community members and visitors alike will see upgrades in both the Hilltop and Stadium Business Districts beginning at the intersection of North 1st Street and North Tacoma Avenue, continuing west to Division Avenue, following the T Line to Martin Luther King Jr. Way, then heading south to South 19th Street.



“The ‘Links to Opportunity’ Project boldly conveys how the Hilltop and Stadium Business Districts have defined who they are today,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “True to its intent, the project has engaged hundreds of community members and more than a thousand small, minority, and women-owned sub-contracting businesses. It has been an incredible community effort thus far, and I invite Tacoma residents to visit these upgraded corridors.”

More information is available at cityoftacoma.org/LTOConstruction. Community members with project-related questions can contact Project Manager Jon Kulju at jkulju@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5204 or visit with City staff at the Hilltop Action Coalition offices (1116 Earnest S Brazill St.) on Wednesdays from 7 AM – 5 PM.