Pierce County Council Announces 2024-2025 Budget Development Schedule – The Suburban Times

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier will present his proposed 2024-2025 Biennial Budget to the Council. Thereafter, the Council will begin its budget deliberations to produce the final budget for the County for the next two years.

The Council aims to adopt the final budget by Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

“The Council creates the budget every two years to direct spending for vital services and projects throughout the County that reflect the community’s and Council’s priorities,” said Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4). “As the legislative body for Pierce County, the Council is your representative to determine how County revenues are spent to address the county’s needs and concerns, but we can do a better job with your participation. I encourage people to follow along and share their thoughts on how they want their money invested to address our County’s most pressing needs.”

If you have thoughts or ideas you would like to share, you can send them to pccouncilcommunications@piercecountywa.gov. You can also contact your councilmember directly at www.piercecountywa.gov/council.

The Council will hold Committees of the Whole for budget presentations by County departments and offices and Council Budget Retreats for councilmember budget discussions. All meetings are open for in-person attendance on the 10th floor of the County-City Building at 930 Tacoma Ave. S in Tacoma, or remotely through Zoom.

The table below details the Council’s budget development schedule. More information on the County department presentation schedule will be available on Friday, Sept. 22. You can check the Council’s Budget development webpage for all up-to-date information on budget development.

Date and Time Meeting Activity How to participate Remotely Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at 3 p.m. County Council Meeting Executive Budget Release https://www.piercecountywa.gov/4516/Council-Meetings Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Committee of the Whole Finance Department Overview of the Executive’s Budget Proposal https://www.piercecountywa.gov/5199/Committee-of-the-Whole Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Committee of the Whole Budget Presentations by County Departments https://www.piercecountywa.gov/5199/Committee-of-the-Whole Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Committee of the Whole Budget Presentations by County Departments https://www.piercecountywa.gov/5199/Committee-of-the-Whole Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Committee of the Whole Budget Presentations by County Departments https://www.piercecountywa.gov/5199/Committee-of-the-Whole Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Committee of the Whole Budget Presentations by County Departments https://www.piercecountywa.gov/5199/Committee-of-the-Whole Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Committee of the Whole Budget Presentations by County Departments https://www.piercecountywa.gov/5199/Committee-of-the-Whole Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Committee of the Whole Budget Presentations by County Departments https://www.piercecountywa.gov/5199/Committee-of-the-Whole Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Council Budget Retreat Councilmember Discussions https://www.piercecountywa.gov/4516/Council-Meetings Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Council Budget Retreat Councilmember Discussions https://www.piercecountywa.gov/4516/Council-Meetings Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Council Budget Retreat Councilmember Discussions https://www.piercecountywa.gov/4516/Council-Meetings Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. (if needed) Council Budget Retreat Councilmember Discussions https://www.piercecountywa.gov/4516/Council-Meetings Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. (if needed) Council Budget Retreat Councilmember Discussions https://www.piercecountywa.gov/4516/Council-Meetings Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at 3 p.m. County Council Meeting First Reading and Public Hearing of the Budget (subject to change) https://www.piercecountywa.gov/4516/Council-Meetings Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at 3 p.m. County Council Meeting Second Public Hearing and Final Budget Adoption (subject to change) https://www.piercecountywa.gov/4516/Council-Meetings

The Council will provide at least 24 hours’ notice should the meeting place change. You can follow along through the entire development process on the Council’s budget webpage at 2024-2025 Biennial Budget Development | Pierce County, WA – Official Website (piercecountywa.gov)

In July the Council adopted Resolution No. R2023-106 that established the body’s 2024-2025 preliminary budget priorities that will be used in planning the budget. They are: