Kilmer Delivers Update on Investing in America Agenda in Washington State – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

Last week, U.S.Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06), a member of the Regional Leadership Council, delivered remarks on the House Floor highlighting the progress of the Investing in America agenda in Washington state.

This transformational agenda, made possible by House Democrats and the Biden Administration last Congress, includes the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the Honoring Our PACT Act, and many others.

Rep. Kilmer highlighted how these investments are directly impacting families in Washington state and across the country, rebuilding the middle class and giving hardworking Americans the tools they need to get ahead.

“In my region, you’ll find the Investing in America Agenda in full swing,” said Rep. Kilmer. “Since Congress delivered the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to President Biden’s desk, infrastructure investments totaling nearly $6 billion have been announced in my state of Washington alone. Roads and bridges and ports and water systems, and even some investments that haven’t led cable news. Just last month, in my district, we celebrated nearly $20 million to support healthy salmon populations, which are vital to our culture and to our way of life, and to jobs, for hatcheries, for habitat, for culverts. When the founders of my state built our roads, they often did so over rivers and streams. We have culverts intended for fish passage that, simply put, don’t work. And you don’t hear a lot about that piece of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. But it is a big deal, whether you’re a sportsman or a citizen of one of the 12 Tribes that I represent. Or just someone who appreciates nature. These investments matter.”

“Amidst the dysfunction of the do-nothing, Republican-lead, 118th Congress – House Democrats remain hard at work ensuring every American knows about the transformational investments we made in the last Congress,” said U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer (MD-05), Chair of the Regional Leadership Council. “House Democrats are rebuilding the middle class, lowering costs, and growing the American economy for years to come. The RLC is at the forefront of that effort. The American people expect results from their elected leaders. Democrats delivered with the Investing in America agenda, and our twelve exceptional Regional Leaders are ensuring these new opportunities reach every community in the country. Whether it’s capping the cost of insulin, connecting more Americans to affordable high-speed internet, or creating jobs that will strengthen local infrastructure, I look forward to continued partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration as we provide communities with the resources and tools they need to Make It In America.”

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries created the Regional Leadership Council in January 2023 and appointed Rep. Hoyer to serve as its Chair. In addition to Rep. Hoyer, the council consists of twelve members, including Rep. Kilmer, who each represent one of twelve regions. The council is working to ensure that Americans in every corner of the country and every zip code can access the opportunities created by the historic policies that Democrats secured in the 117th Congress.

Rep. Kilmer’s full remarks can be found here.