JBLM hosts annual Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit Sept. 19-20 – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord hosts the annual Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit at the American Lake Conference Center on Lewis North Sept. 19-20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Career Summit is an annual event on JBLM connecting job seekers with employers/trades and small business resources with the goal of employment or the successful start of a small business.  More than 650 transitioning service members, veterans and military family members from on and off JBLM attended last year’s event supported by 180 employers.

The two-day event features workshops on interviewing skills, career path guidance and networking opportunities. The summit culminates with a hiring fair Sept. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. Local, regional and national employers will meet with attendees at Hangar 9 on JBLM’s McChord Field.

The summit is designed to help service members, spouses and veterans gain the tools to successfully navigate the civilian hiring process and find a meaningful civilian career.

This event is free and open to service members, military spouses and veterans. Visit www.hiringourheroes.org/ events to preregister.

Media interested in attending the Career Summit for Sept. 20 should contact JBLM Public Affairs at 253-967- 0146/0158 or JBLM’s PAO after-duty hours phone at 253-254-1676 to arrange an escort.

