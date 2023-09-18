 Clover Park School District School Board Recognizes West Pierce Fire and Rescue – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Clover Park School District School Board Recognizes West Pierce Fire and Rescue

· · Leave a Comment ·

L to R: President Alyssa Anderson Pearson, Superintendent Ron Banner, Deputy Chief Mike Boltz, Battalion Chief Nic Britton, Vice President Carole Jacobs and Directors Anthony Veliz, Paul Wagemann and David Anderson

The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors commemorated Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance at its Sept. 11 board meeting by honoring West Pierce Fire and Rescue for their leadership and support in response to a recent fire that affected CPSD families.  

Deputy Chief Mike Boltz and Battalion Chief Nic Britton, who served as incident commander at the fire at Jamestown Estates, accepted the honor and were commended for their service.  

“They are the backbone of our community, serving others and oftentimes helping us in our direst moments of need,” said School Board President Alyssa Anderson Pearson. “We greatly appreciate the efforts of West Pierce Fire and Rescue for their bravery and heroic service to the Lakewood community in response to the recent fires.”  

Annually on Sept. 11, we celebrate Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance to honor the brave first responders who selflessly rushed to support others in response to the attacks on our nation. We also honor the heroism of our emergency responders who provide essential services in response to crisis and proactively work to ensure the safety of our community.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *