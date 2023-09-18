Asia Pacific Cultural Center’s Ground Breaking Ceremony. A Start of a New Era for APCC – The Suburban Times

On September 8, 2023, Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) witnessed an overwhelming display of community support during its highly anticipated groundbreaking event. Hundreds of individuals representing the diverse cultures embraced by APCC gathered to be part of this historic moment.

Early arrivals seized the opportunity to mingle and share personal stories of their connections with APCC’s rich history. It was a heartwarming reunion of familiar faces united in their appreciation for APCC’s extensive contributions to the community.

The ceremony commenced with the vibrant Parade of Nations, where participants adorned traditional attire representing their respective cultures. This colorful procession set the stage for an awe-inspiring event. The opening segment featured the melodious rendition of “America The Beautiful” and “Amazing Grace” by enchanting voices. An invocation marked the close of this initial part of the ceremony.

The subsequent segment featured opening remarks and introductions from key figures, beginning with Faaluaina Pritchard, Executive Director of APCC.

Welcoming remarks came from distinguished individuals, including:

Patsy Surh O’Connell, President and Founder

President and Founder Honorable Mayor Victoria Woodards of the City of Tacoma

of the City of Tacoma Honorable Executive Bruce Dammeier of Pierce County

Following these introductory remarks, the event continued with congratulatory messages from esteemed guests, including:

Honorable Congressman Derek Kilmer, United States Congress

United States Congress Honorable Speaker Laurie Jinkins, WA State House of Representatives

WA State House of Representatives Honorable Senator Yasmin Trudeau, WA State Senate

WA State Senate Honorable Senator Steve Conway and Honorable Aunty Rosa Franklin

Honorable Consul General Euen Ji Seo, Republic of Korea

Republic of Korea Honorable Consul General Hisao Inagaki, Country of Japan

Country of Japan Honorable Mayor Jason Whalen, City of Lakewood

City of Lakewood Honorable Andrea Smith, C hair of the Tacoma Metro Parks Commission

hair of the Tacoma Metro Parks Commission Executive Director Toshiko Hasegawa, Commission Asian Pacific American Affairs

Commission Asian Pacific American Affairs Executive Director Michael Byun, Asian Counseling Referral Services and Chair of APIC King County

Asian Counseling Referral Services and Chair of APIC King County Honorable Daravuth Houth, Cambodia Consulate

The pivotal moment arrived when APCC’s esteemed guests donned hard hats, picked up sledgehammers, and, at the count of three, collectively made symbolic holes in the walls of the APCC building. This gesture signified the dawn of a new era for APCC, even as cherished memories of the old building and other APCC locations will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Heartfelt gratitude goes out to Executive Director Faaluaina and President and Founder Patsy for their unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and boundless passion in bringing this dream to fruition—a new home for the 47 countries and cultures that APCC proudly represents.

Our sincere thanks also extend to the committed current and past Board members, the Advisory Board, the Building Project Development Team, the dedicated APCC staff, both past and present, and the thousands of volunteers who have been part of APCC’s journey.

Furthermore, we express our appreciation to the numerous building project funders, both confirmed and pending, for believing in our mission and supporting us in realizing our new home. Your contributions are invaluable and deeply cherished.

