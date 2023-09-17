Tacoma, Pierce County to Hold Joint Study Session on Homelessness, Sept. 19 – The Suburban Times

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at noon, the Tacoma City Council and Pierce County Council are scheduled to hold a joint Study Session to discuss coordinated approaches to addressing homelessness. This will be the first joint Study Session between our governing bodies in recent memory, and is focused on a topic of vital importance to many of our communities.

Tacoma is a visible epicenter of what we clearly know is a regional homelessness crisis and, last year, Pierce County and the City of Tacoma adopted a Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness and a Strategic Plan to End Homelessness, both aiming to reach functional zero street homelessness in Tacoma and Pierce County. Since Tacoma’s initial declaration of homelessness as a Public Health Emergency in 2017, we have learned many lessons, chief among them that we must ensure we are aligning our strategies and funding to address homelessness holistically, in the best interest of our communities.

Although no public comment will be taken during this meeting, community members are invited to watch this discussion between the Pierce County Council and the Tacoma City Council on this important topic on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at noon, in the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St., Council Chambers). Access details are available here.