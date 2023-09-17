Strickland Launches 2023 Congressional App Challenge – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Today (Sept. 14, 2023), U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) announced the start of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge for middle and high school students in Washington’s 10th District.

“I am pleased to announce the 2023 Congressional App Challenge for middle and high school students in Washington’s 10th Congressional District,” said Strickland. “I encourage students of all ages, and expertise to submit their apps for selection by this year’s panel of judges. I look forward to seeing the best STEM and coding talent our community has to offer.”

The Congressional App Challenge is an app coding competition for middle and high school students across the country. To participate, students must register and submit their app by November 1st, 2023. Students of all coding levels are encouraged to participate and can compete solo or in a team. Students can register for the competition here.

Student apps will be judged by a panel of computer science leaders from WA-10. After being selected, the winner will be recognized by Rep. Strickland and will have their app cover photo displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. The winner(s) will also be invited to Capitol Hill for a celebration called #HouseOfCode where they can demo their apps to their representatives.

The first official Congressional App Challenge was launched in 2016 to foster and encourage an appreciation for computer science and STEM, and to inspire students to pursue careers in computer science.

Learn more on the Congresswoman’s website: https://strickland.house.gov/how-can-i-help/congressional-app-challenge