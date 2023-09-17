Friends of Spanaway Lake lawyers up – The Suburban Times

From the Pierce Prairie Post: “Friends of Spanaway Lake (FOSL) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that represents members on, near or that love and use Spanaway Lake. In light of this past year’s County Executive proposal to place 285 tiny homes clusters on rural residential, environmentally sensitive land between Spanaway Marsh and Spanaway Lake, the organization decided it is time to take a stand. The have hired a lawyer and filed a lawsuit as of 9-12-23.” Click here to read FOSLs release.
Disclaimer
The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Free Email Subscription
Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Comment Policy
If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Leave a Reply