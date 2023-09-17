Friends of Spanaway Lake lawyers up – The Suburban Times

From the Pierce Prairie Post: “Friends of Spanaway Lake (FOSL) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that represents members on, near or that love and use Spanaway Lake. In light of this past year’s County Executive proposal to place 285 tiny homes clusters on rural residential, environmentally sensitive land between Spanaway Marsh and Spanaway Lake, the organization decided it is time to take a stand. The have hired a lawyer and filed a lawsuit as of 9-12-23.” Click here to read FOSLs release.