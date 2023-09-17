Experience Meadow Park after dark with the return of Glow Golf – The Suburban Times

The days are quickly getting shorter here in the Pacific Northwest, but there’s no reason to head inside just because the streetlights are on. These early evenings are the perfect time to enjoy the triumphant return of Glow Golf at Metro Parks Tacoma’s Meadow Park Golf Course.

Every Friday and Saturday evening from September 22 through December 30, Meadow Park transforms the Williams Nine Course into a multicolor canvas through the magic of LED-illuminated golf balls and flagsticks. Tee times start at sunset and are available until 11 p.m.

“We’re beyond excited for the return of Glow Golf,” said Chris Goodman, the golf course manager at Meadow Park. “It’s historically been one of our most popular events and we’ve been receiving a lot of buzz about its return.”

Meadow Park Golf Course encourages anyone with an interest to book a Glow Golf experience tee time on their website, whether you’re a seasoned golfer with years of experience or a newcomer to the game. As we get later into the fall, Glow Golf is also a great opportunity for groups looking for unique corporate or family holiday outings. Whatever your skill level or motivation, Glow Golf promises to create one-of-a-kind memories.

“The Glow Golf packages work incredibly well for mixed skill groups,” said Erik Haag, Meadow Park’s golf and business operations supervisor. “There’s the Williams Nine Course, but we also light up our massive putting green and offer extended hours on the driving range.”

Meadow Park’s driving range is well-lit, covered and heated, and equipped with Toptracer technology to spark a little friendly competition with its virtual courses, contests and instant shot feedback on interactive screens.

The Glow Golf experience costs $40 per participant and includes a round of golf on the Williams Nine Course, a colorful LED-illuminated golf ball to see your perfect shot, a drink ticket from Foley’s on the Green, and glow swag to light your night. Additional food and drink can be purchased on-site from Foley’s, and participants are welcome to bring their own light-up or glow-in-the-dark accessories. Find more information and book your tee time online at metroparkstacoma.org/glowgolf.

