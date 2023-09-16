Obituary Notices – September 16, 2023 – The Suburban Times

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Kris Earl Ray; Fred Ervin.
Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Brett Victor Rodin.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Lucita S. Ang; Larry E. Reinheardt; Bob Clayton Volk.
