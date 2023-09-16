Lakewold Gardens’ All Hallows Eve Festival Promises Spooky Fun for the Whole Family – The Suburban Times

Lakewood, WA — Beginning October 20, fans of Halloween lore will once again have the chance to witness a sighting of the Monster of Gravelly Lake. Legend* says the creature evolved as the climate has changed and caused harm to Lakewold’s native flora and fauna. Displeased with the treatment of its home by humans, the Monster is said to emerge from Gravelly Lake to seek revenge as the days transition from daylight to darkness.

Fun and surprises for thrill seekers of all ages are on tap for the season of All Hallows’ Eve.

In addition to witnessing the elusive Gravelly Lake Monster’s nightly appearance, activities include a garden scavenger hunt, dramatic storytelling, classic monster movies with popcorn and hot chocolate, origami bat making, and an online costume contest. Additional activities include a pumpkin carving party, a candlelight concert, and trick-or-treating on Halloween night (see full schedule below).

All Hallows’ Eve festivities are scheduled Fridays – Sundays, October 20 – 29 from 6 to 9 pm. Learn more and pre-purchase tickets at lakewoldgardens.org/annual-festivals/all-hallows.

NIGHTLY EVENTS

6 to 9 pm:

Search for 10 menacing ravens hidden in our garden scavenger hunt

Make a fun or frightening origami bat to take home

Test your nerves by guessing what’s contained in the creepy sensory boxes

“Relax” with a classic monster movie, popcorn & hot cocoa in the Haunted Movie Theater

Take a selfie and upload it to Facebook or Instagram to enter our costume contest with a chance to win a prize package valued at $150 (adult and kids categories)

Shop for spooktacular seasonal keepsakes in the gift shop



7 pm:

Witness the elusive Gravelly Lake Monster’s nightly appearance as it patrols the Lakewold grounds



6:30 & 7:30 pm (Fridays & Saturdays only):

Poe Nocturne

Heed the words of Edgar Allen Poe as actors from Theater Artists Olympia present short theatrical pieces and dramatized stories of some of his most spine-tingling tales. Directed by John Seremebe



Sunday, October 22 only:

Spooky Storytelling with Creepy Colloquy

Two sessions: kid-friendly stories told by the Fairy Gothmother at 6:30 pm; scarier tales hosted by the (S)Caretaker at 8 pm

Pumpkin Carving Party

What’s Halloween without a jack-o-lantern? We will provide pumpkins (available for purchase) and carving tools, you bring the creativity!

Sunday, October 29 only:

Candlelight Concert with Elliott Sander

Step into the shadowy living room for a concert of haunted tunes played on the organ.

Performances at 6:30 & 8 pm.