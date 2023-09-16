Bates Technical College Celebrates Student Emily Stech’s Selection as 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA – Bates Technical College student Emily Stech has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship presented by Phi Theta Kappa. An active member of the PTK honor society, she has remained committed to her academics and leadership roles. From a competitive pool of nearly 1,100 candidates, Emily emerged as one of the 213 scholarship awardees, earning the $1,000 scholarship award.

Emily Stech.

Emily’s educational journey at Bates Technical College began in the midst of COVID as she was pursuing her Administrative Medical Assistant degree. As she gradually expanded her engagement within the college community, she soon become an integral part of Phi Theta Kappa, eventually assuming the position of president of the college’s chapter. At this time, Emily also decided to take on an additional academic challenge, pursuing a dual major in the Certified Medical Assistant program.

As this year’s Phi Theta Kappa President, Emily played a pivotal role in orchestrating and actively participating in various events for the honor society. Her dedication extended to securing funding for the ‘Honor in Action’ local chapter event. Additionally, she showcased her commitment to the organization by representing our chapter at the annual PTK Catalyst event in Columbus, Ohio, this past April. This significant involvement not only contributed to our chapter’s attainment of Five-Star status, but also solidified our official recognition as a distinguished five-star chapter, meeting all the requisite criteria and standards.

Emily’s educational journey at Bates Technical College is representative of her dedication to academic excellence and active community engagement. Emphasizing the significance of support and involvement, she states, “When speaking with new students, I always emphasize having a support network. Be it home, friends, or the many support services we have here at Bates. When there are times when you hit a wall or feel that you cannot go on due to reasons out of your control, someone will be there for you. I am thankful for the many support services our college offers, who often work endlessly to provide students with the best education possible and aid in their needs. I am also thankful for the many opportunities I have had in student leadership and involvement within the school – without them, I would not be accepting this award.”

Congratulations to Emily on her achievement as a 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. Her active leadership and involvement serve as important reminders of the transformative power that lies with engagement. And how seemingly small steps can lead to substantial change.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program, established in 2001, was initially founded to help assist new Phi Theta Kappa members pursuing their associate’s degrees while encouraging active participation in Society programs. Today, the program remains prominent in its efforts towards promoting the completion of college credentials through open-access institutions, offering vital support to alleviate educational expenses. The scholarship selection criterion evaluates scholastic accomplishments, community engagement, and leadership potential.

For more information about the 2023 Coca-Cola Leader of Promise Scholarship Program and the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, please visit www.ptk.org.