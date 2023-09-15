WSDOT’s Multimodal Mobility Dashboard reveals some stratospheric data – The Suburban Times

Travelers in Washington logged a lot of miles on state highways in 2022. A heck of a lot.

Vehicle miles traveled by drivers in 2022 may have increased a modest 1.2 percent from 2021, but there is nothing modest about the 34.2 billion miles traveled, more than enough for 182 trips to the sun and back.

Annual performance data like this and five-year trends for numerous travel modes on select state-owned roadways are available in WSDOT’s recently released 2023 Multimodal Mobility Dashboard. The dashboard provides quick access to information about the state’s most-traveled corridors, examining how congestion and corresponding mitigation strategies like incident response and HOV lanes affect travel.

The dashboard analyzes travel by car, public transit, passenger rail, ferry, airplane, walking, and biking, as well as multimodal freight mobility. These strategies and modes work together to help improve the movement of people and goods on Washington state’s multimodal transportation system.

Some of the highlights from the Multimodal Mobility Dashboard:

Drivers traveled 34.2 billion vehicle miles on state highways in 2022, a 1.2 percent increase from the 33.8 billion traveled in 2021.

Public transportation users took 137.7 million trips in 2022, which was 35.4 percent more than the 101.7 million trips in 2021.

Washington State Ferries carried 17.4 million passengers in 2022, a 0.5 percent increase from the 17.3 million passengers in 2021.

Amtrak Cascades systemwide ridership was 380,829 passengers in 2022, which was 71.4 percent more than the 222,216 passengers in 2021.

Total air cargo tonnage in 2022 was 1.99 million tons, a 5.2 percent decrease from the 2.10 million tons in 2021.



WSDOT’s Incident Response program provided $87.9 million in economic benefit in 2022, which was 2 percent less than $89.7 million in 2021.

While transportation measures show some level of recovery compared to 2021, most have not returned to their pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

To learn more about WSDOT’s Multimodal Mobility Dashboard, visit WSDOT’s Congestion & multimodal mobility reports webpage.