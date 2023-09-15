United for University Place announces new leadership for 2023 -2034 season. – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

United for University Place, University Place’s town coallition announces for the 2023-24 season, Dana Giove, VP/Marketing Manager for First Financial Bank, as the coalition chair. We are grateful for Dana to take on this responsibility this coming year and look forward to hearing her plans at the up coming meeting on Wednesday, September 20th, 11:30 to 1:00 at University Place Presbyterian Church. We will meet in our regular spot in the lower lounge, 8101 27th Street West University Place, WA. Snacks will be provided, but members of U4UP are always welcome to bring their lunch. The public is welcome.

September’s meeting will include a welcome by Chris Saunders (former chair), an introduction to Dana Giove and an opportunity to get to know her as the chair and new leader of this organization. We will have an update from the inclusive playground process and an extended time to do some networking at this meeting.

Coming in October, Wednesday, October 18th, 11:30 to 1 pm we will do a mini-community assessment for University Place. This is a review of the services in the community for categories of the community like, Veteran Services, Elderly Care, Disability services for children and adults, etc. Please plan to come and share your knowledge about the community so that we can have a clear understanding of what is available and where we need to provide further services. This meeting will also take place at University Place Presbyterian Church.