Spooky Stories in DuPont with Pretty Gritty Tours’ Chris – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Join the DuPont Historical Society for tales of mysterious, unexplained, and ghostly happenings of Pierce County told by Chris of Pretty Gritty Tours! Friday, September 29th at Clocktower Park, 1400 Palisade Blvd, DuPont.

Tickets are $7 and advance purchase is appreciated. Appropriate for ages 12 and up (ages 12-16 must be accompanied by an adult). Seating opens at 6:30 p.m., with stories at 7:00 p.m. We’ll be outdoors under the big tent; please bring your own chair and flashlight and dress for fall weather. Hot cider and treats provided.

For information or tickets: duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 820-3656