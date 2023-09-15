 Pierce County Library Board of Trustees hold study session for budget planning – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library Board of Trustees hold study session for budget planning

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Monday, Sept. 18, 9-10 a.m., study session, library administrators will give an overview of the Library’s sustainability plan and strategies for the 2024 budget. The meeting will be a kick off to develop the 2024 budget.

The study session will be virtual via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

The Library System projects to budget $45 million for services, operations and capital investments in 2024. Taxes on residential and commercial property in the Library System’s service area are the primary source of funding for the Pierce County Library. 2024 marks the fifth year of operating under the Library’s levy sustainability plan, which resulted from the voter-approved reauthorized levy in 2018. The plan created a multi-year funding cycle to provide stable funding to deliver valued library services.

During study sessions, the Board of Trustees do not take public comments.

For more informationhttps://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

