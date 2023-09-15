Homeless Memorial at Shiloh Baptist Church Sept. 17 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Homeless Memorial will remember 125 people who dies in five months on September 15, 2023 at 5 pm at Shiloh Baptist Church. Learn more at the Pierce County Homeless Memorial Facebook Page.
