Connect with Pierce County’s Largest Employer at Military Affairs Forum – The Suburban Times

Join us Tuesday, September 19, 8-9:30 am for Military Affairs Forum! Attend this breakfast event for networking, news updates, and opportunities for your business to get involved with the largest employer in Pierce County: Joint Base Lewis-McChord!

The guest speaker at this forum will be Col Sergio E. Anaya, Commander of 62d Airlift Wing at JBLM. He is responsible for the readiness of over 2,400 active-duty military and civilian personnel, along with 40 permanently assigned C17A Globemaster III aircraft that support worldwide combat and humanitarian airlift and airdrop operations. His work with the 62nd Airlift Wing also includes transporting nuclear cargo, operations in the Antarctic, and serving as the U.S. Air Force Senior Service Component Commander at JBLM.

The forum will be held at the La Quinta Inn and Suites Conference Center, 1425 E 27th Street, Tacoma, WA 98421-2200.

Complimentary admission for Uniformed Military Personnel. Please contact Janice for your registration, (253) 627 -2175 or janiceh@tacomachamber.org.

