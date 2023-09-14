 Strickland To Honor Local Vietnam Veterans In Pinning Ceremony Next Month – The Suburban Times

Strickland To Honor Local Vietnam Veterans In Pinning Ceremony Next Month

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

On Thursday, October 5, 2023 from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. at Lacey City Hall, U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) will host a Vietnam War era Veterans Pinning Ceremony to honor local veterans in partnership with the U.S. Vietnam Veterans Pin Commission. Strickland will recognize the service of each veteran or their surviving family member, and present honorees with a ceremonial lapel pin as a symbol of our gratitude.

“As a member of Congress and as the daughter of a veteran, it is my deepest honor to recognize Vietnam War era veterans and their families for their extraordinary sacrifice,” said U.S. Rep. Strickland. “I know first-hand that both military families and veterans deserve our utmost respect.”

The pinning ceremony is part of an ongoing national effort to honor all Vietnam War period veterans who served from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. If you or someone you know would like to be honored, please visit Strickland’s website here

