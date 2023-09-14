Pierce County Trails Conference, Thursday, September 28 – The Suburban Times

ForeverGreen Trails is pleased to announce that the 17th annual Pierce County Trails Conference will be held on Thursday, September 28, from 5 PM to 7:30 PM. The conference will be held in the Environmental Services Building at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place.

“Our theme this year is ‘Connecting Paths, Partnerships & People’ in recognition that we will provide more trails by acting in coordination with others,” says Larry Leveen, Executive Director of ForeverGreen Trails. “Our panel of experts from around the Puget Sound Region will discuss the lessons they have learned in forging the partnerships that are moving their respective trail projects forward. Our goal is for everyone who attends to understand how to overcome common obstacles to trail development and learn how to implement solutions in their communities to accelerate the local build-out of our regional trail system. There are literally billions of dollars available for active recreation and mobility projects, from the state and federal government and we want to facilitate more of those dollars coming back to our cities, towns, and neighborhoods.”

The conference will also include time for networking, updates about trail projects across Pierce County, and awards recognizing outstanding achievements in trail development in the area. Plus, participants can enjoy a walk around the park or bike ride to the event prior.

Registration for the Pierce County Trails Conference is $60 and includes dinner. Details can be accessed on ForeverGreen’s website at https://www.forevergreentrails.org/conference. There are a limited number of scholarships for those in need sponsored by Parametrix.

ForeverGreen Trails is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Tacoma, WA, and is the leading voice for trails across Pierce County. Created in 2000 by a group of community stakeholders, it serves residents across the county through advocacy, education, policymaking, and facilitating the overall implementation of a region-wide trails network. Its work is supported by individual donations and sponsorships from several businesses, organizations, and local governments.