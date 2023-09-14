Give 6 and Make a Difference for CPSD Students – The Suburban Times

CPSD’s Give 6 initiative is built on national research showing that positive

affirmations and interactions can be the catalyst for growth and accomplishment.

Helping students understand their innate value leads to better academic performance and higher perceptions of self-worth.

Give 6 invites teachers, families and community members to forge six meaningful connections with students each day.

Here are ways you can Give 6:

Initiate a conversation and ask how they are doing

Give a fist bump or high five

Affirm their strengths

Model positive behavior and effective communication skills

Explain that you acknowledge and value their efforts/positive behavior

Schedule time to engage with your student and actively listen

Set the tone and create a safe environment for meaningful, effective communication

Make simple statements such as “You’re an incredible leader” or “I’m glad you are here today”

For more information about Give 6, please contact Grant Twyman, director of equity and community engagement, 253-583-5145, gtwyman@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.