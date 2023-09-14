Fall for Family Fun with Mobile Teaching Kitchen, Co-Create, and Pickleball League – The Suburban Times

Just because the daylight hours are shorter doesn’t mean there are fewer activities. Check out this list:

Regence Mobile Teaching Kitchen

Swim Lessons

Online Native Plant Sale

50+ Social

Kids Night Out

TNC Stewardship Work Party

Swan Creek Bird Walk

Paved Nature Walk – Wapato Park

Youth Soccer League

Oak Tree Park Work Party

Nature Walk on Owen Beach

Upcoming Park Guide Events

Beginnger Kayak Trip – Commencement Bay

Mixxed Fit

Bricks 4 Kidz – Junior Robotics

Pickleball Player Network – Fall League

Discover Drums in our Parks

Cozy: Autumn Flower Show

High School Teen Late Nights

Beyond the Bell & Club B

Click here for more information.