Fall for Family Fun with Mobile Teaching Kitchen, Co-Create, and Pickleball League – The Suburban Times

Fall for Family Fun with Mobile Teaching Kitchen, Co-Create, and Pickleball League

Just because the daylight hours are shorter doesn’t mean there are fewer activities. Check out this list:

  • Regence Mobile Teaching Kitchen
  • Swim Lessons
  • Online Native Plant Sale
  • 50+ Social
  • Kids Night Out
  • TNC Stewardship Work Party
  • Swan Creek Bird Walk
  • Paved Nature Walk – Wapato Park
  • Youth Soccer League
  • Oak Tree Park Work Party
  • Nature Walk on Owen Beach
  • Upcoming Park Guide Events
  • Beginnger Kayak Trip – Commencement Bay
  • Mixxed Fit
  • Bricks 4 Kidz – Junior Robotics
  • Pickleball Player Network – Fall League
  • Discover Drums in our Parks
  • Cozy: Autumn Flower Show
  • High School Teen Late Nights
  • Beyond the Bell & Club B

Click here for more information.

