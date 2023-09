Submitted by Sue Scott.

The Lakewood Historical Society & Museum in conjunction with the Pierce County Library System is proud to present “Postcards from the Park” by storyteller Teresa Andre on Friday, September 22 at 2 p.m. Discover a bit of history while you plan your next adventure based on historical postcards from Washington parks. Event is free and open to the public at the Museum, 6114 Motor Ave. S.W., Lakewood.