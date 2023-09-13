Free Pierce County Alzheimer’s Conference returns Oct. 7 – The Suburban Times

Individuals, family members, and caregivers grappling with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are invited to the 2023 Pierce County Alzheimer’s Disease Conference, “Transitions in the World of Alzheimer’s,” on Saturday, Oct. 7. The conference will be held in person at Rainier View Christian Church, located at 12305 Spanaway Loop Road South in Tacoma. Doors open at 8 a.m. for registration and visiting vendor resource tables, and the conference presentation will run from 8:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Pierce County Human Services is hosting this conference in partnership with the Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County. It is free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance online by visiting www.PierceCountyWa.gov/AlzheimersConference or by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600. Caregivers attending the event can request three hours of Continuing Education (CE) credits during the online registration process.

This year’s conference has adopted the theme “Transitions in the World of Alzheimer’s” to provide comprehensive understanding of the changes experienced by those who live with the disease, whether they are family members, caregivers, care receivers, or adult care supporters. This event will feature several outstanding speakers and an expert panel discussion and offer plenty of time for guests to learn and ask questions about resources and providers in the community. Carolyn Birrell, renowned author of the book Walking with Fay, a heartwarming memoir of a mother and daughter’s changing relationship as they navigate the twists and turns along the path into dementia, will be the keynote speaker.

“This year’s conference highlights the challenges facing families caring for loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “The goal is to provide education, guidance, and support to address those challenges. Attendees will benefit from expert advice, vendor resources, and sharing stories with others about living with these diseases day in and day out.”

Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias can cause cognitive impairment including memory loss, frequently repeating the same questions or stories, not recognizing familiar people and places, having trouble exercising judgment, changes in mood or behavior, wandering, and difficulty carrying out tasks, such as dressing properly or keeping track of monthly bills. The information provided at the 2023 Pierce County Alzheimer’s Conference will apply to all forms of dementia including Alzheimer’s Disease. Conference sponsors include Advanced Health Care, CarePartners Senior Living, CayCare Elder Care, Franke Tobey Jones, Liz Ann Johnson Elder Law, LJ Hutson Insurance, and Mountain View Funeral Home.

For more information, call the ADRC at 253-798-4600 or visit www.PierceCountyWa.gov/AlzheimersConference.