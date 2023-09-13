 CPSD Golden Clover Card Offers Free Admission for Senior Citizens – The Suburban Times

CPSD Golden Clover Card Offers Free Admission for Senior Citizens

Community members ages 65 and older can receive a Golden Clover card to attend Clover Park School District (CPSD) high school activities, such as plays, concerts and athletic events, at no charge.

Golden Clover applications are available in all school offices, at the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, or by calling the Community Relations Office at 253-583-5040. We invite you to join in the amazing experiences young people bring to our community through education and activity.

