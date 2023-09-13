$200,000 Available to Women and Minority-Owned Businesses Through Washington MBDA Business Center’s ‘Achieve More’ Grant – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – As part of the Washington Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center’s ongoing support to women and minority-owned businesses, applications for the “Achieve More” Grants are being accepted now through March 19, 2023, 11:59 PM.

“With the diverse perspectives they bring to the table, women and minority-owned businesses help drive innovation and economic growth,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “The Washington MBDA Business Center has steadily worked to support their success in Tacoma and across our region, and the ‘Achieve More’ Grant is designed to help them do exactly that.”

“We are committed to helping women and minority-owned businesses with rapid growth potential take things to the next level, and this direct appropriation from the State Legislature will assist greatly in that regard,” said Washington MBDA Business Center Director Frank Boykin. “As our region works to build a stronger economy, it is critical that we engage and elevate our women and minority entrepreneurs and position them to thrive. The ‘Achieve More’ Grant was established to help them increase business capacity and leverage growth opportunities.”

The “Achieve More” Grant is designed to help eligible women and minority-owned businesses throughout the state of Washington offset three types of costs:

Infrastructure Improvements (up to $5,000)

Examples of infrastructure improvements are cybersecurity and market research support, to include business document updates such as business plans, standard operating procedures or legal review.

Employee Training/Business and Technological Equipment (up to $5,000)

Professional development and the cost to train staff on technology/systems that improve daily business logistics and operations can be a significant but necessary investment. Grant funding will be awarded based on:

Viability (Staff must be committed to completing training, otherwise funds might be forfeited.)

Impact (This addresses how training would improve operations or increase revenue.)

Owner and Business Readiness for Implementation (Examples may include researched / recommended / approved technological system improvements by experts in the field, or MBDA and its partners. It may also include proof of enrollment in training to include the free, in-person University of Washington (UW) / Hewlett Packard Enterprise Business Technology Assessment Day on February 8, 2023 or the UW Business Technology Consulting Program.)

“Achieve More” Grant amounts will be issued based on actual and verifiable costs, with a limit of one grant per business owner with a (UBI number and NAICS). Full “Achieve More” Granteligibility requirements and application details are available here.

All candidates must complete an initial Eligibility Questionnaire, submitting their intent to attend at least one “Achieve More” Grant workshop. Workshops are free, and will be held in-person and virtually now through June 14, 2023. Each workshop is one hour long and allows for Q&A.

Finalists will be notified of their status, and informed of next steps, within seven to 10 business days of Washington MBDA Business Center’s receipt of their initial Eligibility Questionnaire.

The Eligibility Questionnaire is available in multiple languages including English, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese. Language assistance is available upon request. Requests to receive information in alternate formats must be submitted by March 13, 2023 via email to ocoleman@cityoftacoma.org or by calling (253) 573-2435.