Ramiro Chavez to Join City as Public Works Director – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — City Manager Elizabeth Pauli announced that Ramiro Chavez has accepted her offer to join the City of Tacoma as Public Works Director, beginning October 9, 2023, pending a standard background check and Council confirmation.

Mr. Chavez comes from the County Manager position for Thurston County, where he oversees the Public Works, Public Health, Social Services, and Economic Development departments. He began serving as County Manager for Thurston County in an interim capacity, starting in June 2016, and in a permanent capacity starting in February 2017.

“With a robust background in public works, architecture, public administration, and project management, Ramiro Chavez brings both expertise and a passion for public service,” said City Manager Pauli. “I look forward to his contributions as a part of our executive leadership team.”

From August 2014 to June 2016, Mr. Chavez served as Public Works Director for Thurston County, where he oversaw utilities and public spaces, including transportation and parks.

From September 2003 to August 2014, Mr. Chavez served as Transportation Division Manager for Pierce County’s Public Works Department.

Mr. Chavez graduated from the Central University of Ecuador, with a degree in architecture. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

