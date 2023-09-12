Open House Marks 100 years of Tacoma Sea Scouts – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Youth Marine Foundation.

Tour the Doolin-Rogers at the Sea Scouts’ open house Sept. 16.

For 100 years, the Sea Scouts has offered boating skills and leadership lessons to youth along Tacoma’s Foss Waterway. A public open house celebrating the milestone is set for Saturday, Sept. 16.

Sea Scouts Open House

Sept. 16, 2023, 1-4 p.m.

Tacoma Youth Marine Center

820 East D Street, Tacoma

Tour the MV Doolin-Rogers, the new training vessel for the local Sea Scouts and Youth Marine Foundation programs.

View and buy memorabilia and artifacts from the 91-year-old Charles N. Curtis, the longtime Sea Scouts training vessel. The Charles N. Curtis is being retired, replaced by the Doolin-Rogers.

See unique photos and facts on the 100-year timeline wall.

Enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, refreshments.

Meet Sea Scouts past and present.

Tacoma Sea Scouts is a core programming partner of the Youth Marine Foundation and serves men and women ages 14-21. Learn more at tacomaymf.org/ymf-programs.