Get Your Lederhosen Ready for Oktoberfest in Market Square on Oct. 13 – The Suburban Times

Fall’s favorite festival, Oktoberfest, will return to Market Square on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5-9 p.m. Get ready for an evening of authentic polka music from the Lyle Schaefer Band, along with food and treats including hand pies from Jack’s Savory Pie Co. (new this year) and, back by popular demand, the Manic Meatballs truck. There will be kettle corn and kids’ activities in the Civic Building Atrium, while adults 21 and over are invited to raise a stein (or a mug or cup) in the E9 Brewing Co.’s Beer Garden.

Watch the next few issues of Headlines for more details on what promises to be another outstanding Oktoberfest in U.P.