 Get Your Lederhosen Ready for Oktoberfest in Market Square on Oct. 13 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Get Your Lederhosen Ready for Oktoberfest in Market Square on Oct. 13

· · Leave a Comment ·

Fall’s favorite festival, Oktoberfest, will return to Market Square on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5-9 p.m. Get ready for an evening of authentic polka music from the Lyle Schaefer Band, along with food and treats including hand pies from Jack’s Savory Pie Co. (new this year) and, back by popular demand, the Manic Meatballs truck. There will be kettle corn and kids’ activities in the Civic Building Atrium, while adults 21 and over are invited to raise a stein (or a mug or cup) in the E9 Brewing Co.’s Beer Garden.

Watch the next few issues of Headlines for more details on what promises to be another outstanding Oktoberfest in U.P.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *