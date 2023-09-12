 Eldridge Gravy Record Release at Spanish Ballroom September 16 – The Suburban Times

Eldridge Gravy Record Release at Spanish Ballroom September 16

Submitted by Eldridge Gravy.

The Puget Sound’s very own P-Funk inspired ensemble Eldridge Gravy and the Court Supreme will release a special double LP on the Sept. 16 at Tacoma’s Spanish Ballroom!

Their 4th full-length record features their 2019 eponymous release plus three new songs from a 2021 cassette only release called “Will We Ever?”

The fans have asked for it and we’ve pressed these songs to vinyl! We’ll be releasing this record exclusively to our quickly growing Tacoma fan base and we’re bringing along an all new horn-fueled funk band from the South Sound region: the Playtonics.

Grab tickets now as this is likely to sell out!

